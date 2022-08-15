The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has tipped Dusan Vlahovic to be the main man at Juventus this season.

The Serbian joined the club in the January transfer window and had a quiet second half of last season compared to the first when he was still at Fiorentina.

However, he now knows more about Juve after spending the end of last season with them and also travelling with the group for this preseason.

We expect a better performance from him this term, and that expectation is echoed by Sconcerti. He writes in his column on Calciomercato:

“But the more technical, more vital aspect is not part of the market. It’s Vlahovic. If Vlahovic determines, if he starts with 25 goals, Juventus needs finishing. If Vlahovic remains unspoken, there is no player who can complete it. The real difference of Juve, the only one in another category is him.

“The strikers must be helped, but above all, they must help. They have to put in the few balls they have. Only Vlahovic can do this in Juve. We are not looking for what already exists. Let’s push him to do.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is our only reliable striker, and we have added a good support system to the team for him.

Filip Kostic, Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria will all be supplying him with chances to score when we play.

We expect him to be used to Max Allegri’s system now, which will help him to thrive in this campaign.