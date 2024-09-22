Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has highlighted the players who performed well in Juventus’ match against Napoli yesterday.

Juve and Napoli faced off in what was arguably their biggest game of the season, a fixture both clubs were eager to win.

Juventus remained unbeaten, while Napoli arrived in Turin riding a three-game winning streak.

Unlike Juve, Napoli didn’t have the distraction of Champions League football earlier in the week, so the Partenopei might feel they should have secured a victory.

Playing at home, Juve had no reason not to win, and the men in black and white know they could have performed better.

Overall, the game was a lacklustre affair, with both teams failing to break the deadlock. Only a few players from either side stood out.

Zazzaroni, who followed the match closely, discussed the players he believed had good performances, even though they were unable to influence the result in their team’s favour.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve :

“The best, Bremer, Locatelli, Cambiaso, Lobotka, Anguissa, McTominay, especially in the first half, and Koopmeiners, an hour wide on the left to try to disrupt Conte’s plans and allow Yildiz to move inside. The Turkish player (read plays in Turin) was among the most active: he has initiative, courage, he still loses too many balls, but he is growing and he has no shortage of shots: he is a 10 diverted to the wing, the sad fate of natural playmakers, from Recoba onwards.”

Juventus FC Says

Some of our stars did well in that game, but the team deserves credit for not letting Napoli win.