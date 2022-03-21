Journalist names two Juve players that complement each other on the pitch

Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, has praised the on-field chemistry between Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic.

Both players combined to help Juventus beat Salernitana in Serie A yesterday.

Vlahovic got a goal and an assist, with Dybala opening the scoring for the Bianconeri in the important win.

Since the Serb moved to Juve in January, he has been in fine form for the club.

He is one of the leading scorers in Serie A this season and has been working seamlessly with Dybala.

The Argentinian has been in and out of the team because of persistent injury problems.

But when he plays for the club, you can tell that he is an important member of the team.

Sconcerti has enjoyed watching them play together and he believes their relationship on the pitch is great.

He writes via Tuttojuve: “With Dybala it’s a different Juve, in general. Also for the more timid quality of the opponent, but above all for technical characteristics. Dybala and Vlahovic are good together, they complement each other, they have what the other lacks.

“Morata is also an important striker, but he has customary movements and game thoughts for a striker, while Dybala and Vlahovic multiply.”

It has been great to watch Dybala and Vlahovic thrive together in the same lineup.

The Serbian attacker has not taken too much time to adjust to how Juve plays and it shows in his game.

It remains unclear if Dybala will be at the club next season, but if the Argentinian stays, their relationship could blossom even further.