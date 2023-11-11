Juventus manager Max Allegri has transformed some of the club’s struggling players into stars in recent months.

The Bianconeri manager inherited a team with a mix of talented and mediocre players when he returned in 2021. Some have left, but players like Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti have remained and shown improvement.

With Alex Sandro and Danilo unavailable to play in recent weeks, both defenders have stepped up to deliver top performances for the team.

In the game against Fiorentina, they performed well, with Rugani, in particular, catching the eye with his outstanding performance.

Journalist Pierluigi Pardo has praised Allegri for making the most of his resources and improving the club’s players.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Showing up at San Siro with Rugani and Gatti objectively seemed like a gamble. But no. A few weeks later, it must be said that the number 4, net of some unauthorised excursions outside the door with associated shouts from Max from the bench, found authority, Rugani had continuity, between us in Florence it almost seemed like Beckenbauer, not bad for a player who until a few weeks was out of any Juventus radar.

“Max will be the last to take offence. In his heart, he knows well that he is still a work in progress, that the distance from Inter is still there and that Florence’s Juve will probably be enough to get a place in the top four but not for the rock and roll dreams that millions of fans cultivate. In short, if it is true that Allegri has not yet improved the game, it certainly improved the players. It’s a first step.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri deserves a lot of credit for how Juve has performed this season. The Bianconeri have been consistent despite losing some important players in different stages of the season.