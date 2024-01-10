Juventus is closing in on signing Lille’s Tiago Djalo and they will beat Inter Milan to the signature of the Portuguese star.

The defender was on the radar of both clubs and weeks ago, Inter led the race to add him to their squad. He seemed happy to move to Milan, but the Nerazzurri wanted to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

That was Juve’s plan initially, but after realising they might miss out on his signature, the Bianconeri moved it forward and will pay a fee to sign him now.

Juve is concluding the details of the move, and journalist Luca Cilli believes it is truly an outstanding piece of business, especially as they have beaten Inter to sign him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“This is an important coup for Juventus which will strengthen the defense with a player who in France demonstrated that he has interesting numbers and who can certainly make a contribution to Massimiliano Allegri’s defence. Juventus was very good at working in advance. Director Cristiano Giuntoli was very good at anticipating Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Djalo has been in the news for his outstanding performances for months, and we seem to have signed a truly decent player.

However, he must prove he is a good signing in the next few months.