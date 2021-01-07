Journalist praises Juventus man after his Milan performance

Carlo Nesti has hailed Federico Chiesa after his fine performance for Juventus last night.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window as Juve looked to add some new talent to their team.

He had been one of the best players in the La Viola team, but he was moving to the biggest team in Italy.

At Juve, he would have to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

Some players would struggle to make an impact in such a situation, but Chiesa has done well.

He hasn’t been very consistent, and in some games like the one against Fiorentina last year, he has been frustrating.

But against Milan yesterday, he reminded everyone of his qualities as a footballer and showed that he could be a goal outlet for the Bianconeri.

He had a fine game and capped off his performance with two goals, this performance impressed Nesti very well and he hailed the attacker for being the exact sort of player that Andrea Pirlo needs.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “This is the Chiesa, which Pirlo needs: right outside high in the trident.”

Juventus will hope that Chiesa will keep his form this way for the rest of this season.