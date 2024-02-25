Journalist Stefano De Grandis has showered praise on Juventus star Daniele Rugani after he scored the winning goal in their 3-2 victory against Frosinone this afternoon.

Juve needed a hero in the game, as it appeared to be heading for a 2-2 draw, and Rugani emerged as the saviour.

The defender, who hasn’t featured much this season, was in the team due to Danilo’s unavailability.

While there might be concerns about Juve’s defending in the game, having conceded two goals, Rugani saved the day with his decisive striker finish in the dying moments – a goal that will undoubtedly stand out as one of the most crucial in his career.

After the fixture, De Grandis said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Rugani’s goal is not an easy one. He has always been good at these actions from a corner or in attack. He is a player who is cool, he is courageous, he goes for headers. Perhaps he has done less well in the defensive phase but today everyone suffered against Frosinone.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani has not played often this term, and this goal will not automatically grant him more game time, but it demonstrates that he is a player with a strong character that we can trust.