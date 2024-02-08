Journalist Giovanni Guardalà has commended Max Allegri for his role in nurturing Juventus’ young talent, which has contributed to the team’s impressive performance this season.

Juventus has displayed excellent form this term, largely attributed to the contributions of emerging talents such as Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz. These young players have bolstered the team’s strength, with Allegri playing a pivotal role in their rapid development.

The effective development of young players is proving to be economically advantageous for the club, as the inflated prices of established players on the transfer market continue to rise.

Historically, Juventus did not have a strong reputation for fostering young talent, but the Bianconeri are now committed to changing that perception. Allegri’s efforts in grooming these players have garnered praise from Guardalà, rightfully acknowledging his contribution to their progress.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri ‘s work on the young players is excellent and Juve’s ranking is also thanks to many players who gave their contribution in moments of difficulty, but it cannot be an alibi for San Siro. The match was played poorly and based on defence and outrage and hope of striking on the counterattack.”

Allegri has done brilliantly with youngsters this season, and we can now trust him to keep up the good work.

In the summer, we expect more youngsters to be involved in the first-team pre-season camp.