Juventus returned to winning form in their match against PSV yesterday, demonstrating that they truly are a transformed team under Thiago Motta.

Over the past three seasons, the Bianconeri struggled to play attractive football and failed to achieve consistent results.

Their performances often left fans disappointed, and the team clearly lacked a distinct identity. Motta, therefore, faced a daunting task when he took over.

The former midfielder, known for his innovative approach, has a clear vision for how his team should play. This led him to make significant personnel decisions upon joining the club.

This season, Juventus has displayed a much clearer identity in most of their matches, and their performance against PSV was a testament to the club’s new approach to achieving on-field success.

Paolo Rossi, who followed the match, was impressed by their win and praised Motta for instilling a sense of identity in the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘Very good debut, without worries and with a goal from Yildiz from Back to the Future. We can grow, obviously, but it’s very clear that this team already has an identity, well done Motta’.

Juve FC Says

Motta has done well in the few weeks he has been our manager, and it is exciting to think about how we will be in the coming weeks.