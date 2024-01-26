Juventus’ attack has significantly improved in the last few months as the Bianconeri challenge Inter Milan for the Serie A title.

Juve has been in fantastic form this season, surpassing expectations from the beginning of the campaign.

The Old Lady has been the second-best side in the league and currently sits at the top of the table.

However, for most of the first half of the season, the Bianconeri struggled to score many goals, often winning matches with a solitary strike.

Juve has since made improvements in attack, coinciding with the emergence of Kenan Yildiz.

The youngster has added something to the Bianconeri attack that has enhanced it more than before.

It is noticeably different from when he was not in the team, and journalist Fabrizio Biasin has praised the youngster for his contribution.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Since Yildiz joined , I think Juventus has grown a lot in terms of play. For a month now I have seen an evolution of the team. Now it is improving a lot in the offensive phase.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been a fine addition to our squad, and it is delightful that he is only at the beginning of his career.

The teenager will spearhead our quest to become the top club in Italy again if he remains in the team.