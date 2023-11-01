Juventus is set to face Fiorentina in their upcoming Serie A match, and they will be eager to secure a victory.

The Old Lady has had a strong season and approaches the game in good form, but Max Allegri may face some selection dilemmas.

Allegri now has a fully-fit attacking squad and can deploy various tactical setups.

With Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, and Moise Kean all available, Allegri may need to make choices.

According to journalist Giovanni Guardalà, Allegri’s most successful attacking partnership this season has been Chiesa and Vlahovic. However, it’s suggested that only one of them is likely to start against Fiorentina, which could be a difficult decision for the manager.

Guardalà said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic? Last year, he didn’t even play for a minute in Florence, he didn’t particularly like it, but he didn’t play that match at all. He played in Florence in the Italian Cup first.

“He played against Fiorentina at the Allianz but in Florence he has never played in the championship yet. I think he will start on the bench, but this does not mean that he will not play during the match.

“Because it’s true Kean hasn’t scored yet but he was among the best, if not the best, against Verona and Milan. So leaving it out at this time I think is not right. I can see Chiesa better next to him, he came on very well against Verona. Now he is training regularly, if there are no problems, that could be the pair of attackers for the match in Florence.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Fiorentina will be an exciting and tough fixture for us and we expect all our top players to do their best.

Our four frontmen will take their chance if they play the game, knowing that there is someone on the bench to take their place.

This competition for a starting spot is healthy and will force everyone to give the maximum when they play.