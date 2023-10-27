Despite Juventus’ impressive form and their recent victory over AC Milan, journalist Carlo Nesti still does not see Juventus winning the Serie A this season. He insists that, at best, they will finish inside the top four.

Nesti acknowledges that Juventus has some of the best players in their squad and has been performing well under the guidance of Max Allegri. He highlights that they defeated Milan without key players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in the starting lineup, and others such as Danilo, Paul Pogba, and Nicolo Fagioli were unavailable for selection.

While Juventus is undoubtedly a strong team and a formidable contender in the race for the title, Nesti remains cautious and does not predict them as the favourites to win Serie A this season, suggesting that they may, at best, secure a top-four finish.

Nesti says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Not even the victory against Milan is served to convince me that Juve can aspire to something more than third place , which in any case means the Champions League. I think it is a decent team, with room for improvement and with a sufficient coach , who is still unable to make his team express a good game propositive.”

Juve FC Says

We can understand why there are doubts about our chances of winning the league and we are not even looking to burden ourselves with becoming champions.

However, if we keep winning, our boys will eventually help us return to the top of Italian football.