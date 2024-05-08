Juventus has publicly backed Max Allegri even as reports suggest they will replace the manager at the end of this season.

Allegri’s second spell at the club has been underwhelming, considering the high expectations when he rejoined.

Juve is eager to return to the top of Italian football, and some fans believe that this can only happen with a change in management.

However, Juventus remains noncommittal about Allegri’s future, and when pressed, the club’s officials typically express support for him in public.

Announcing his departure before the end of the season could potentially disrupt their bid to qualify for the Champions League and win the Italian Cup, so the Bianconeri are being cautious with their statements regarding their manager.

However, journalist Massimo Zampini believes they will announce his departure and replacement as soon as the season ends.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe that in the end, they will separate and we will go for Thiago Motta, even if this absolute silence while waiting is strange. I think there is a week left, that is, after the Italian Cup final. I believe the coach will be chosen correctly by Giuntoli, he deserves the chance to choose the coach. In the first year he found a coach who was already present, now it is right to do as he says, he will have to make mistakes about the young players, he can’t do anything wrong.”

Juve FC Says

It makes no sense to announce that Allegri will leave before the end of the term because a lot is at stake, and our season could implode like Liverpool’s.