Juventus’ upcoming fixture pits them against Fiorentina, following their recent 2-0 victory over Lazio.

The Bianconeri have endured a rough patch of form in recent weeks as they strive to reassert themselves in the Serie A title race. Despite losing ground to Inter Milan and AC Milan over the past two months, Juventus’ supporters remain hopeful that the recent win against Lazio will serve as a catalyst for a resurgence.

In the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final, Juventus displayed their trademark defensive solidity by securing a clean sheet against Lazio. Buoyed by this result, fans now anticipate a similar outcome against Fiorentina.

The match holds particular significance for Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both of whom will be facing their former club. Alongside their teammates, Chiesa and Vlahovic are determined to showcase their abilities and secure a positive result against Fiorentina.

Journalist Paolo De Paola has now previewed the game and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“What do I expect with Fiorentina? Not a turning point from the point of view of the game. Juve previously managed to impose itself with character and determination, not with the quality of the game. linked to the moments of the individuals, but not to a collective game. If they find themselves and unite, Juve can certainly give a lot. But the game has never been there and I don’t think it will be there now.”

Juve FC Says

We showed some glimpses of our quality in the game against Lazio, and that will be great for our confidence in the coming games.

However, every match is different and we should not expect it to be easier against Fiorentina.