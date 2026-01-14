This January transfer window presents Juventus with an opportunity to strengthen its squad through both acquisitions and departures. Luciano Spalletti, who took over as manager after the season had already begun, now has a window in which to shape the group according to his vision. Having been in charge for over two months, he has had sufficient time to assess the squad and identify areas for reinforcement.

The club has demonstrated trust in Spalletti, recognising his tactical expertise and ability to improve the team in a short period. Juventus aim to support him fully in the transfer market, and fans are eager to see the moves that could further enhance the squad. At the same time, Spalletti may be cautious about bringing in too many new faces, as he values the balance and chemistry already established within the team.

Transfer strategy

Journalist Lorenzo Di Benedetto has provided insight into the club’s approach, as reported by Tuttojuve. He said: “Juventus is really moving quietly. Comolli and Ottolini are working to strengthen the squad, but it’s difficult to pinpoint any concrete names right now.” The club’s measured strategy reflects an emphasis on careful planning rather than hurried decisions, ensuring that any arrivals or departures align with the team’s tactical requirements.

Damien Comolli (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty)

Potential deals

Di Benedetto added, “Juve is destined to stick with a 4-3-3 until the end of the season. In this scenario, a defender could leave, and if that transfer helps us land a midfielder, then the deal could go through.” This suggests that while the overall squad structure will remain consistent, targeted adjustments may be made to enhance key positions. Juventus are prepared to make calculated moves, aiming to reinforce the midfield or other areas as necessary, while maintaining the stability that has contributed to their recent performances.

As the transfer window progresses, Juventus’ activity will reveal Spalletti’s priorities and the club’s strategy for strengthening the squad. By balancing continuity with strategic acquisitions, the Bianconeri hope to build on their current form and compete effectively in the remaining months of the season.