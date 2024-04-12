Juventus is once again rumoured to be considering a move for Alvaro Morata, as the striker continues to impress for Atletico de Madrid in Spain.

Having had two stints at Juventus in his career, Morata remains a beloved figure among the club’s supporters.

The fans hold a special affection for the Spaniard, and many would welcome his return to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

With Juventus in need of reinforcement in their striking department, they are expected to sign at least one new striker, particularly if either Dusan Vlahovic or Federico Chiesa departs, as many anticipate.

Morata is currently a key player for Atletico Madrid, who are on the verge of reaching the Champions League semi-finals. The striker will aim to conclude the season strongly with Atletico before potentially making a move to the Allianz Stadium.

But is Juve seriously looking to sign Morata for the third time? Niccolò Ceccarini has thrown more light into those rumours, and the journalist said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know about Morata, the value of the player is indisputable, not he’s a striker but he’s a very functional player, but today I see something different for Juve’s attack if Vlahovic were to leave.

“I believe there are profiles other than the Spaniard in the sights. The big priority however remains the midfielder and the name is that of Koopmeiners , then an attacking winger and Felipe Anderson is a name that we must keep in mind as well as Zaccagni.”

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of the players we will always want to have in our squad, but it does not make sense to sign him this time, so we have to move on.