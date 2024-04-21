Max Allegri was one of the world’s best coaches during his first spell as the manager of Juventus.

The Bianconeri won five consecutive league titles under his leadership, and his team reached the final of the Champions League twice. This success led Juventus to bring him back to the helm in 2021.

However, his second stint has been disappointing, and Juventus likely regrets replacing Andrea Pirlo with him.

While many fans want him to leave at the end of this season, Allegri still has supporters within the club who believe his struggles are due to the poor quality of the team.

Journalist Paolo De Paola has commented on the situation, insisting that Allegri’s best coaching days are now behind him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri is no longer a great coach. He was one in the past, but he is no longer one. We must recognize this fact without creating a tragedy. The numbers clearly demonstrate that Juventus have not won anything in the last few years. three years, and the first half against Cagliari was one of the lowest points for a team that, mind you, does not have a weak squad as some want to believe only to avoid admitting that Allegri is now inadequate to win the Italian Cup it could ease the disappointment, but it wouldn’t change the reality.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri seems to truly have lost the plot as a top-level manager, and his current stint does not make him a manager that teams will approach when he leaves the Allianz Stadium.