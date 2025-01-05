Juventus remains the most successful club in Italian football history, but their current form does not reflect the standards that built their reputation. The Bianconeri’s inconsistency this season under Thiago Motta has raised concerns among fans, as the new manager struggles to extract the best from his players.

Motta, who arrived with a strong managerial pedigree, appears overwhelmed by the challenge of restoring Juventus to the summit of Italian football. While his tactical philosophy has shown flashes of promise, there are deep-rooted issues within the squad that are preventing Juve from achieving the consistency required to compete for major honours.

Despite these struggles, Juventus still has ambitions of winning the Scudetto and securing other trophies this season. However, it is clear that drastic improvements are necessary if they are to realise these goals. Poor game management, wasted opportunities, and questionable substitutions have plagued the team, leading to a frustrating trend of dropped points in crucial matches.

This has prompted questions about whether Juventus still deserves to be considered a “big club.” Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullà weighed in on the debate, criticising Juve’s current approach. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Pedullà remarked: “These days, Juve is always the same. It takes the lead, wastes chances and doesn’t know how to manage like the big teams. And from this point of view, there are no steps forward. Then there is the discussion about the substitutions, which have turned off the light of an already bad Juve.”

Pedullà’s assessment captures the frustration of many fans, but the focus should not be on external perceptions of Juventus as a “big” or “small” club. Instead, the priority must be on addressing the team’s shortcomings and delivering better results. The Bianconeri cannot afford to continue squandering points, especially with the second half of the season underway.

If Juventus does not find a way to turn things around, their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League will be under serious threat. For a club of their stature, failing to secure a top-four finish would represent a disastrous campaign. The clock is ticking for Motta and his team to prove they are capable of meeting the expectations that come with wearing the famous black and white jersey.