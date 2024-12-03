Thiago Motta, like every other manager, is tasked with making critical decisions that impact his team’s performance, and at Juventus, the pressure to get those decisions right is immense. The Bianconeri have been grappling with inconsistent form, a situation exacerbated by the number of injuries plaguing the squad in recent weeks. While these absences provide some explanation for their struggles, the onus also falls on Motta to maximise the available resources.

However, some of Motta’s recent choices have come under scrutiny. In Juventus’s last match against Lecce, the decision to substitute Federico Gatti proved costly. Juve surrendered their clean sheet and ultimately dropped points, leaving fans and pundits questioning the tactical rationale behind the move. Paolo De Paola, a respected commentator, criticised this choice, suggesting it significantly undermined the team’s chances of securing victory.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, De Paola said: “There were many things that didn’t convince me, starting with the substitutions, given that I think Gatti should never have been taken off. On a tactical level, you can’t ask Locatelli to close down on the outside, you can’t see Danilo in the middle in these conditions, and above all, you can’t see a static player like Rebic scoring at the far post in the penalty area.” He added, “This insecurity unfortunately comes from the coach, who instead must give certainties. At times yesterday it seemed like Allegri’s Juventus. I think this match is the showdown. If before the criticism was unacceptable, now it will arrive for both Motta and Giuntoli.”

De Paola’s remarks highlight the increasing scrutiny on Motta’s tactical decisions. While Juve’s struggles up front in the Lecce match were apparent, taking the lead should have positioned them to claim all three points. Moments like these are where the manager’s ability to make decisive and effective choices comes into play. For Juventus to overcome their current challenges, Motta must demonstrate that he can adapt and guide the team through difficult periods. Proving his worth as a manager will depend on his capacity to make choices that not only stabilise the team but also secure results.