Juventus produced a much-improved performance in their recent Champions League clash against Real Madrid, despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Spanish giants. The display marked a notable improvement from their previous outing against Como, where they were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Cesc Fabregas’ side.

A Step Forward but Still Falling Short

Against Real Madrid, Juventus showed greater intensity, structure, and determination, creating several chances that could have changed the outcome of the match. Although they ultimately fell short, the Bianconeri demonstrated a level of competitiveness and tactical organisation that had been lacking in previous games. Nevertheless, the inability to convert promising performances into results continues to trouble the team.

Head coach Igor Tudor now finds himself under increasing scrutiny. While his confidence and composure during press conferences may project stability, results remain the ultimate measure of success. If Juventus fail to turn improved performances into victories soon, Tudor’s position could come under serious threat. The club’s hierarchy is believed to value his leadership and vision, but patience is beginning to wear thin amid a disappointing run of form.

Zazzaroni Questions Tudor’s Tactical Decisions

Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni praised Juventus’ display against Real Madrid but questioned some of Tudor’s decisions during the match. He expressed concern about specific substitutions and the overall tactical approach. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “You can’t take McKennie out today, that’s the truth. He’s very dynamic, he fits in. The problem is that there are a series of contradictions at Juve that are difficult to resolve. Either you make radical decisions, like benching David and playing for Vlahovic, who isn’t Juve’s future. For me, this 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 team can play. There are problems, but if I were Tudor, I’d make drastic decisions and it’s not that I’d play following my ideas, but with different choices.”

Zazzaroni’s comments reflect a broader sense of uncertainty surrounding Juventus’ direction under Tudor. The journalist acknowledged the team’s potential but argued that inconsistencies in tactical choices and squad management continue to hinder progress.

For Juventus, the challenge now lies in building on the encouraging aspects of their performance against Real Madrid while addressing the recurring issues that prevent them from winning matches. The team must find a balance between tactical discipline and attacking creativity if they are to return to the level of consistency expected of Italy’s most successful club.