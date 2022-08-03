Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league

Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window.

This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign.

For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these strikers on their books, that is not a smart idea.

Juve have added Angel di Maria to their squad. The Argentinian and Federico Chiesa will add some goals to their game when the latter is fit.

However, the Italian journalist, Ivan Zazzaroni, reckons they are not prepared to score many goals, which means they will struggle to win games.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Given that to win a Scudetto you need between 75 and 80 goals and that six months of Chiesa and seven and a half of Pogba , an entire season of Kean (5 centers in 2021-22) and the French average of Di Maria (8 a year) can be worth about thirty goals, if we want to be optimistic, Vlahovic alone will be enough to the missing 45-50? “

Juve FC Says

Goals win games and trophies, so we must outscore our fellow title challengers to win the trophies ahead of them.

At the moment, we are not looking good enough upfront because it seems the plan is to overly rely on Dusan Vlahovic.

If the Serbian gets injured or is suspended, we will struggle to put balls in the back of the net.

The good thing is that the transfer window is still open and we can still add new goalscorers to the squad.