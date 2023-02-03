Journalist reacts to Juventus reaching another Coppa Italia semi final

Juventus had a good game against a strong Lazio side, the Italian journalist Massimo Caputi insists.

The Bianconeri have been on a terrible run of form in the last few weeks and fans feared Lazio could also eliminate them from the Italian Cup.

However, Max Allegri’s men showed some very fine form to deliver top-level performances and earn passage into the semi-final of the competition.

Fans were delighted and the win brought some much-needed positive energy to the Allianz Stadium ahead of the next few Bianconeri matches.

After watching the performance, Caputi tweeted:

“Juventus fourth semi-finalist of Coppa Italia. Lazio defeated with a goal of Bremer at the end of a 1st half.

“That the Bianconeri played better than the more determined Biancocelesti only after the disadvantage. In the semi-final now, the challenge/rematch with Inter”

Juve FC Says

The performance against Lazio was the type we always want to see from our players, but it hasn’t been easy to get them to play that well.

Hopefully, now that they have seen how much it means to us as their fans, the boys will keep working hard and ensure they can get more wins, especially in the league where we have a 15 points deficit already.