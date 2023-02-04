Journalist reckons beating Lazio is a sign of progress from Juventus

Juventus recovered from their shock loss to Monza by beating Lazio 1-0 in the Coppa Italia in their last game.

It is a small consolation and the Bianconeri fans can now expect their team to win the Italian Cup.

This year has not gone as most of them had expected, with the club now battling against a 15-point deduction and fears that they could be handed another punishment for paying their players under the table.

This hasn’t been an easy period for Juve fans, but the win against Lazio is a major positive and keeps their hopes of ending this season with a trophy alive.

Speaking about their performance in the game, journalist John Guardalà said on Sky Sports via Tuttomercatoweb:

“This game is not enough to declare Juve healed, but it is an important step to verify that the slag of what is happening outside is eliminating them. Now we need confirmation in the league and Europa League”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Lazio was very important for our confidence ahead of the next few games and now we can be more assured when we step on the pitch in those fixtures.

The Biancocelesti are one of the tough sides in the division in 2023. Hopefully, our players can now go on another winning run.