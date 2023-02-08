Journalist reckons Dusan Vlahovic could leave for a huge bid

The journalist Niccolò Ceccarini has heaped praise on Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian returned to form with two goals against Salernitana last night.

Vlahovic has suffered from a niggling injury for much of this season as Juventus seeks to get the best out of the Serbian striker.

The Bianconeri added him to their squad a year ago and it has been one of the best transfer decisions the black and whites have made.

However, Vlahovic missed several weeks of action between November and January and has just returned to full fitness after Juve opted to be patient with the frontman.

His two goals against the Salerno team yesterday proved the striker is a player Juve can rely on and Ceccarini praised the Serbian. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Since Vlahovic went to Turin, I have always said that he is a great striker, if he is well, he can always score. Of course, he has had problems of all kinds, but this does not affect his value. Market? Nothing to say about Juve, in this moment of great unknowns, it is useless to give illusions to the fans and the market is not the priority of the management, the team will certainly continue to aim for victory.”

Adding: “In my opinion, if a 100 million offer arrives, for Vlahovic or for some other top, the club must always reflect, then it will count a lot in case of departure if the transfer market men are able to replace him well and not to make him regret.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of our most important players and we must do our best to keep him here during this tough time, even if we do not make the top four.