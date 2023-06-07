Journalist reckons Fiorentina weakened Juventus and explains how

According to journalist Ivan Zazzaroni, the high-profile transfers of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus have not proven beneficial for the Bianconeri. These big-money moves were intended to strengthen Juventus by adding two of the finest attackers in the Italian top flight to their squad.

However, over the past two seasons, neither Vlahovic nor Chiesa has helped Juventus secure any trophies. The combined cost of their transfers exceeded €100 million. The underwhelming performances of these players have been a disappointment for Juventus, especially considering their significant investment.

Furthermore, Juventus is currently facing a financial crisis that restricts its ability to sign top players. In retrospect, the club may have hoped for better results from their signings from Fiorentina, given the significant investment involved.

Speaking on the matter, Zazzaroni gives his reflection via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Rocco has bought well and sold even better, managing to weaken Juventus both financially (with 160 million) and on the field. It’s an achievement that, for Fiesole, is worth half a championship.”

Blaming our deals with Fiorentina for our poor form is shallow and we know two players alone cannot change the entire team’s fortune.

We expect Chiesa and Vlahovic to eventually be a good value for the money we spent and we just need to be patient with them.