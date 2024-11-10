Journalist Guido Vaciago critiqued Juventus’ performance in their recent 2-0 victory over Torino, pointing out that while the Bianconeri secured the essential three points, they missed an opportunity to fully capitalise on a struggling opponent. Vaciago observed that Torino, having lost six of their last seven matches, offered little resistance, making Juve’s performance look almost complacent at times rather than dominant. The win was crucial for Juventus, who needed to bounce back after dropping points to Lille in the Champions League, but Vaciago believes they could have taken a more assertive approach to the match, especially given their lag behind rivals Inter Milan and Napoli in the Serie A standings.

Juve’s strategy, according to Vaciago, was solid yet conservative. In his view, Juventus adopted a “soft dictatorship” approach, maintaining control over a “docile” Torino side but not pressing their advantage aggressively. He noted that while Torino was kept away from Juve’s goal, the Bianconeri did not exploit the clear technical and motivational gap to score more. As he explained to Tuttomercatoweb, “It wasn’t a battle, it didn’t have the pace, the competitive spirit or even the desperation required from those who have lost six of their last seven games. It’s a very docile Toro, and Juventus willingly adapts to the lazy pace, only controlling the game. But it’s a soft dictatorship… Juve gives a couple of lashes but doesn’t rage as much as they could.”

The match result leaves Juventus in a competitive position as they await today’s outcome of the clash between Inter and Napoli, two of their main Serie A competitors. Ideally, Juve would benefit from a draw between the two, slowing both teams’ momentum. Despite the potential missed opportunity for a bigger win, Juve fans can still find satisfaction in the team’s disciplined control and decisive three points.