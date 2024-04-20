Juventus were a terrible and clueless team in the first half of their match against Cagliari yesterday.

Max Allegri’s men needed to win that game, yet it was their opponents who looked more dangerous and hungry for success.

This allowed Claudio Ranieri’s team to race to a 2-0 lead before half-time, leaving Juve supporters stunned.

Their team had to turn things around in the second half and did, but they still could not win the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The men in black and white continue to prove to be their own worst enemies as they start games slowly, allowing their opponents to gain the upper hand each time.

It has been a tough few months, but the way they played against Cagliari in the first half could see them relegated, rather than making them Champions League contenders.

Journalist Paolo Rossi was not impressed and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘What does the 2nd half of Cagliari-Juventus teach us? That you can’t live without feelings, even just to make a small point. The rest is just a lot of confusion and a tortured first half, the worst of the year. We are at the end, but it is not the end yet (unfortunately)”.

Juve FC Says

We did poorly at the beginning of that game, but it is not the first time we have started games on the back foot in recent months.