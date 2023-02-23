Journalist reckons Juventus has never played as good as Napoli does now

Napoli is one of the best clubs in Europe now as they storm through domestic and continental games in superb fashion.

The Partenopei are running away with the Italian league title and doing well in the Champions League.

Italian clubs are famed for being more defensive-minded, with clubs paying more attention to not conceding a goal than not scoring, but Napoli is an exciting attacking team.

Their manager has developed a playing style not seen in Italian football before and the journalist Maurizio Crosetti insists it is new to the country.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Not even for a minute the Juve of the nine badges, then Inter and Milan have ever played like this Napoli”.

Juve FC Says

This is Napoli’s year and they will get all the positive comments from fans and pundits alike.

We won nine league crowns consecutively and always got praise every weekend when we were on that run.

We haven’t won any of the last two titles and everyone thinks we are doing poorly and criticise our style of play.

If it begins to bring success back to Turin, no one will talk about it negatively again.

For now, we need to focus on the games at hand and forget about the critics.