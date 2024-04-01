When Juventus occupied the top spot in the Serie A table, many remained sceptical about their chances of clinching the title, largely due to the strong performance of Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri have emerged as the most formidable team in the league, boasting the depth to field a second-string lineup and still secure victories.

In contrast, Juventus failed to significantly reinforce their squad at the beginning of the season, resulting in minimal changes from the team that struggled in the previous two campaigns.

Despite a promising start to the season, Juventus has experienced a decline in form in recent weeks, resulting in a loss of momentum.

The Bianconeri’s recent defeat to Lazio represents a new low, particularly disappointing for fans who had hoped for a resurgence following the international break.

However, what could be the reason Juve has been struggling? Journalist Antonio Barillà believes using youngsters is a problem. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Even when Juventus dreamed of the title, I underlined that this team could not live up to Inter in terms of quality. When you promote young players like Juve did, there is an inevitable price to pay. How can you think of competing with a team that keeps Frattesi on the bench, while Juventus immediately lost Fagioli and Pogba. This team lacks personality and this is why Rugani’s confirmation is important; it is the spirit of Juve which he can pass on to others. Juventus has always had young players but they arrived in a structured environment.”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have done well, but it is true, we are too reliant on inexperienced players and that is not a recipe for success.