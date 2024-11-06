Juventus’ significant investment in their midfield over the summer underscores the club’s determination to strengthen a historically underperforming area. By bringing in dynamic players like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, and Khephren Thuram, Juventus aimed to introduce both stability and creativity, anticipating that these additions would transform their offensive capabilities and midfield depth. After offloading several midfielders from last season’s squad and later reintegrating Weston McKennie, Juventus looked poised for a rejuvenation in the middle of the park.
We still lack someone like Pirlo and Pogba in spite of the fact that we got them both for free but have paid near 300 millions for mediocore midfielders since 2018 and haven’t got anyone near Barella. I guess we gotta call back Marotta