However, the season’s early results indicate that the midfield transition has not yet delivered the hoped-for revolution. While the new signings possess undeniable talent and potential, the cohesion and impact fans expected have not materialised to their fullest. Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz are known for their versatility, passing ability, and physical presence, while Khephren Thuram brings athleticism and box-to-box energy. Yet, integrating multiple new players into such a crucial area takes time, and it appears that these players are still adjusting to each other’s styles and the tactical demands of Serie A.

Reflecting on the current midfield setup, Italian sports analyst Giuseppe Pastore observed that Juventus still lacks midfielders who can effectively support Dusan Vlahovic in attack, despite their new acquisitions.

Pastore said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb“ This year Juventus has invested a lot in the midfield, but the problem is that, beyond McKennie, the team does not have many players capable of inserting themselves effectively and giving support to Vlahovic in the offensive phase”.

Despite these concerns, Juventus should remain optimistic about the long-term potential of this revamped midfield. Adjustments and patience are often required when blending multiple new players into a squad, especially in a league as tactically demanding as Serie A. Both fans and management must give the new midfield time to gel and develop chemistry.

As the season progresses, Juventus may find that these investments will begin to pay off, allowing the team to strike the right balance between defence and offence. To help expedite this process, coach Thiago Motta could experiment with different formations or tactical setups that better leverage the strengths of each midfielder and allow them to connect more seamlessly with Vlahovic. If Juventus can achieve this, they have a good chance of meeting their goals and rewarding the faith that fans have shown in their summer signings.