Journalist reckons Juventus should have signed Belotti instead of Milik

The Italian journalist, Fabio Ravezzani, has discussed Juventus’ transfer interest in Arkadiusz Milik and he believes the Bianconeri should have gone for Andrea Belotti instead.

Belotti is a free agent after running down his contract at Torino and he is now looking to join a new team before the transfer window closes.

Juve was constantly being linked with a move for him when he played for Il Toro, so fans had expected them to move for him now that he is unattached.

However, the Euro 2020 winner is no longer an exciting prospect to Juve and they are moving for Milik instead.

The Pole now plays for Olympique Marseille, but he had previously been on the books of Napoli, so he knows Serie A.

Juve believes that could make him thrive in the competition, but Ravezzani sees it differently.

He tweeted: “Milik is a great offensive complement (if he’s okay). Good reserve, also good for the 2 central strikers in a game in progress if you fail to score. But frankly, in my opinion, for that function it would have made more sense to focus on Belotti.”

Juve FC Says

Belotti has spent all his career in Serie A so Juve knows him very well.

If Max Allegri believed he fits his system of play, we would have signed him by now.

This lack of interest shows the current leadership at the club does not believe he is worth signing.