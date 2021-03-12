Journalist reckons Juventus will agree a new deal with star man

Signing Paulo Dybala on to a new deal is one of the bigger problems that Juventus has been trying to solve this season.

The Argentinean remains one of the key players at the club and they would like to keep him in their squad for the long-term.

His current contract will expire at the end of next season and this summer will be the best time to sell him or hand him a new deal.

The club has held talks with his representatives over an extension of his current deal, but time is running out with no agreement and some of their fans are worried that they might never reach an agreement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Fabiana Della Valle told Tuttomercatoweb.com via Tuttojuve that both parties will agree at the end of the day and the former Palermo man will stay in Turin.

They asked her about the prospect of Dybala playing again this season and his future and she said:

“I think we will see him again on the pitch for the end of the month or at most for the derby. Having lost the Champions League it would make no sense to rush the times.

“He had an unlucky year but he can be valuable in the end of the season. The situation on the renewal has been on standby for months, but I believe that in the end an agreement will be found.”