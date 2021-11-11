Journalist reckons Sarri should never have managed Juventus

The Italian journalist Paolo Condò reckons that Maurizio Sarri and Juventus were never going to work.

Despite the current Lazio boss winning the Scudetto for the Bianconeri, Condò maintains that the relationship between him and the club was destined to end in disaster as soon as it started.

Juve hired Sarri as their boss in 2019 after they parted ways with Max Allegri, but he lasted just a season.

Sarri will face the Bianconeri on the return of club football next weekend and he would look to show the Bianconeri what they are missing.

Sarri had been one of Juve’s most stubborn competitors when he managed Napoli before 2018.

That could have made the Bianconeri think his attractive brand of football would help them, but the Juve board did not give him enough time.

It didn’t matter if he had more time or not, according to Condo, because the way Sarri loves to work simply didn’t fit with how Juventus operates.

He told Sky Sports Italia as reported by Tuttomercatoweb: “The marriage between Juventus and Sarri was not to be done.

“However, the victory of the championship was brought home but the relationship was destined to close quickly due to different visions of football.

“In Sarri, Juventus is unpleasant and the Juventus fans consider Sarri unpleasant. At the restart after the break both will want to win, the coach would be very pleased to beat the Bianconeri, and vice versa.”

Winning the next game would be very important to Juventus as they struggle for form against their major rivals this season.

After a two-week break from the game, the Bianconeri cannot resume without taking all the points.