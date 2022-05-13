Journalist reckons says only two players are untouchable at Juventus

Italian journalist, Tony Damascelli, claims only Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa are good enough to remain at Juventus suggesting the current team needs a major overhaul.

The Bianconeri have had a bad season and most of their players will admit they haven’t been at their best.

However, this has to change before next season, because the club cannot afford another below-par campaign.

Damascelli believes the problem lies in the squad’s quality, and he believes apart from the above-mentioned stars, the team lacks good players.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Vlahovic and Chiesa are the only certainties of a team that needs to be reformed, in every sector.

“Two certainties which are counterbalanced by an ordinary routine, of a group that has lost its historical characteristics: hunger, wickedness, cynicism, in addition to the quality of the performers”

Juve FC Says

It is hard to argue with him when you consider the overall performance of the team in this campaign.

We have been privileged to watch some of the best Juventus teams in the last decade and we can tell the current team is poor.

But things can be much better next season if we buy well and have a good preseason.