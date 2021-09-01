Journalist reckons the Juventus team was weakened and not strengthened in this transfer window

Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan says this transfer window has been a disastrous one for Juventus and they ended it with a weakened team instead of a stronger one.

After squeezing into the Italian top four last season, Juve fans expected their club to strengthen their squad in this transfer window.

They sacked Andrea Pirlo and replaced him with Massimiliano Allegri who was highly successful in his first stint as their manager.

He is one of the best coaches in the world right now, however, he will need top players at his disposal to achieve his aims.

Pavan doesn’t think he has that and slams Juventus for how they went about their transfer business.

He claims they used almost two months to sign Manuel Locatelli and agreed to sell Cristiano Ronaldo late in the transfer window and never replaced him.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Unfortunately I’m sorry to say, but this transfer market was a disaster. Almost two months to take Locatelli, Ronaldo not replaced at the height, a left winger has not arrived who has been missing for two years and perhaps there is always a director missing.

“In short, we understand that there was no money, but rather than a strengthening campaign, it seems to be weakening. Then, everything can fit, but it will take a great positive evolution of those who are already there to win.”

Juve will hope the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata can step up to score the goals they need to conquer the new season.