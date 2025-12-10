Without Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus have options such as Lois Openda or Jonathan David to lead the line, but in their recent Serie A clash against Napoli, the Bianconeri opted to deploy Kenan Yildiz as a false nine. Luciano Spalletti’s decision to use Yildiz in this role was influenced by Napoli’s ongoing midfield injury crisis, with the intention of overloading the centre of the park and creating numerical advantages. Despite this tactical adjustment, Napoli managed to score twice, ending Juventus’ three-game winning streak and highlighting areas where the team still needs improvement.

Tactical Experiment and Its Consequences

The match against Napoli served as a key test for Spalletti, yet the outcome suggested that Juventus are still a work in progress. While the false nine system aimed to unsettle the opposition, it ultimately failed to deliver the desired result. Napoli found ways to break down Juve’s defence, leaving questions about both the team’s cohesion and Spalletti’s readiness to implement significant tactical changes. The defeat demonstrated that, while Juventus have potential, their squad is still adapting to new strategies and players, particularly in the absence of a central striker like Vlahovic.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Reflections on Spalletti’s Decision

Commenting on the choice to deploy Yildiz, Riccardo Trevisani highlighted that the plan did not unfold as intended. He said via Tuttojuve: “After Vlahovic’s injury, everyone talked about Yildiz as a false 9, like what happened with Totti. I think he didn’t want to give Napoli any reference points, it didn’t go well. The coach himself noticed it during the match, that was his mea culpa.” Trevisani’s remarks underline that the decision, while creative, did not achieve its intended effect and emphasise the challenges Spalletti faces in guiding Juventus back to consistent performances.

Juventus’ loss to Napoli serves as a reminder that experimentation carries risks, and Spalletti must balance tactical innovation with practical execution if the club is to restore its fortunes and build a side capable of sustained success.