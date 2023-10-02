Domenico Berardi was strongly linked with a move to Juventus in the previous transfer window as he expressed his readiness to join a bigger club. The talented attacker has been on the radar of top Italian clubs for several seasons, but he has remained a crucial player for Sassuolo, and they have been determined to retain him.

However, in the last transfer window, Berardi decided it was time for a change of scenery, which prompted Juventus to pursue him. Unfortunately, Juventus couldn’t meet a deadline set by Sassuolo, leading to the breakdown of the transfer.

As a result, Berardi is expected to remain at Sassuolo until the end of the season. Nevertheless, a journalist from Tuttomercatoweb has suggested that there might be a possibility of Berardi moving to Turin if Juventus decides to offload Paul Pogba in the future.

Marco Conterio explains on the Tuttomercatoweb website:

“Is Berardi possible in January? He is a name that Juventus would like, they tried in the summer and certainly still want him. But there is an economic problem because they weigh 115 million negative on the balance sheet and we need to understand the decision on Pogba. Because if Juventus closes with Pogba, that money could be reinvested.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been a very important player for Sassuolo in the last few seasons and reminded us of his quality when we faced them some days ago.

However, he will have to adapt to a new role if we add him to our squad because every role at the Allianz Stadium seems to have been filled up now.