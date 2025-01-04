Prominent journalist Guido Vaciago has weighed in on Juventus’ disappointing exit from the Italian Super Cup at the hands of AC Milan. The Bianconeri started the semi-final strongly, controlling the game and taking an early lead that should have set them on course for victory. For 65 minutes, Juventus appeared to have every aspect of the match under control, dictating play and keeping Milan at bay.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the final 25 minutes. Juventus lost their composure and allowed Milan to score twice, overturning the match and ending Juve’s hopes of lifting the trophy. What seemed like a sure win for the Bianconeri turned into a stunning defeat that has left fans and pundits alike questioning the team’s mentality.

Journalist Guido Vaciago, reflecting on the game, pointed out what he believes to be Juventus’ fundamental issue: a lack of desire and leadership. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Milan was skidding and had only one thing stronger than Juve: the desire to win. Once again, Juventus was without character and without a shred of a leader.”

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

His comments highlight a troubling pattern for Juventus this season. Despite their tactical organization and moments of dominance, the team often falters when under pressure, lacking the grit and determination needed to see out matches.

The defeat is a significant blow for Juventus, who now face growing scrutiny about their ability to compete at the highest level. While they remain in contention for three trophies this season, performances like this suggest they lack the character needed to achieve success.

Vaciago’s analysis should serve as a wake-up call for the players and coaching staff. If Juventus want to reclaim their reputation as a dominant force in Italian football, they must rediscover their hunger for victory and develop leaders who can rally the team when it matters most.