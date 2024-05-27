Federico Chiesa will still be required to do some defensive work under Thiago Motta, according to journalist Giovanni Guardalà.

Under Max Allegri, the attacker struggled with his defensive duties, and the demand to defend more strained their relationship.

Chiesa is purely an attacking winger who loves to spend time in attack and does not seem to have much interest in defending.

However, under Allegri, he was even tried as a wingback and failed before he was added to a front-two alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

Allegri is gone, and Thiago Motta is expected to become the next Juventus manager, but Chiesa has been warned that he will not necessarily play without defensive duties under the new gaffer.

Giovanni Guardalà said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“With Thiago Motta he will play more as a winger but it is equally true that Thiago Motta asks you to put your foot down in the defensive phase. So he also requires the sacrifice, we will need to understand what type of dialogue there will be between the two, what kind of availability Chiesa will give us and then further evaluations will be made. Today, to say that Chiesa will certainly stay at Juventus again next year, we don’t put our hand in it.”

Juve FC Says

Football is a team sport, and the latest strategies employed by managers require their attackers to help the team defend when they are out of possession.

Chiesa should know this, and his issue with Allegri might be more than having to defend.