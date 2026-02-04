AC Milan have been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic over the past few months, with the club reportedly interested in securing the striker’s services as soon as possible. The Rossoneri attempted to sign him during the summer transfer window, but an agreement with Juventus could not be reached, partly due to the Serbian forward’s current salary, which exceeds Milan’s budgetary limits.

Vlahovic is now running down his contract at the Allianz Stadium, and it appears both player and club are prepared to part ways. Juventus no longer seem intent on retaining him, while the striker himself may be open to a new challenge. This situation has increased speculation that he could remain in Serie A, with AC Milan widely tipped as his likely destination. Max Allegri is reportedly eager to work with Vlahovic again, which may further encourage the forward to consider a move.

Milan’s Interest and the Transfer Window

While AC Milan’s interest is clear, Juventus are actively pursuing replacements for Vlahovic and expects to bring in a high-profile striker during the summer window. Securing a forward of equivalent quality is a priority for the Bianconeri, who must ensure the squad remains competitive even as one of their key players prepares to depart.

The potential move has been closely followed by journalists and insiders, given Vlahovic’s prominence in Serie A. Discussions have centred on the feasibility of such a deal, taking into account financial considerations, including salary demands and agent commissions, which remain significant obstacles.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Transfer Speculation Clarified

Addressing the situation, Matteo Moretto outlined the current status of Vlahovic’s possible transfer. Speaking, according to Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Certainly, Dusan Vlahovic’s name has been mentioned many times, even by us, because Allegri really likes him, and the management really likes him too. But right now, there are no signatures for Dusan Vlahovic at Milan, and there are no advanced negotiations for Dusan Vlahovic at Milan. There is a certain level of approval, but it’s also worth considering that the deal, considering salary and commissions, is still quite expensive.”

While AC Milan’s interest is genuine, financial and contractual realities mean that a move is not guaranteed. Both clubs and the player will need to navigate these complexities before any deal can be finalised.