Juventus players hardly lamented the departure of Thiago Motta, as there was little love lost between the squad and the manager.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had identified the Italian Brazilian tactician as the ideal profile to share his technical project with. However, that relationship reportedly ended on a torrid note, with some interesting choice of words on the director’s part.

Motta eventually paid the price for the club’s horrific collapse in recent weeks. The 0-3 defeat to Fiorentina proved to be the final straw. So following a tumultuous week filled with internal drama and reflection, the management decided to wield the axe on the coach’s tenure and replace him with Igor Tudor who will be in charge until the end of the season.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Guardala, the Juventus players were content to see the back of their former manager, but must now prove they’re up for the task.

“There is enthusiasm. There was no empathy between the coach and the players,” said Guardala during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“For many at Juventus, the change of coach was greeted positively. But now, the responsibility is more on the players than on the coach. It’s up to them to shake things up.”

The journalist’s revelations add weight to previous reports that claimed Motta wasn’t a popular figure in the locker room. The squad had reportedly taken issue with his blunt approach and lack of empathy, while the unceremonious treatment of Danilo and Nicolo Fagioli left a bitter taste in the players’ mouths.

Following his dismissal, Samuel Mbangula, who made his first-team debut under Motta, was the only Juventus player to swiftly pay tribute to the departing manager, which should be telling enough.