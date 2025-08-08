Morten Hjulmand has emerged as a key target for Juventus during the current transfer window, with the Bianconeri having monitored the midfielder closely. The club is looking to strengthen its options in the middle of the park, and Hjulmand is viewed as a player who could significantly enhance their squad.

The Danish international currently plays for Sporting Club, which has already sanctioned several departures this summer. As a result, the Portuguese side is reportedly reluctant to lose any more key figures. Hjulmand falls into that category, and Sporting are determined to retain his services.

Sporting Demand Full Release Clause

According to the current reports, Sporting have placed an €80 million release clause on Hjulmand and are insisting that any interested club, including Juventus, must meet that figure in order to secure his signature. From the Lisbon club’s perspective, this clause reflects their valuation of a crucial player and acts as a firm deterrent against potential suitors.

However, Juventus do not share that assessment of his market value and is unwilling to pay the full amount. The Bianconeri are instead seeking to negotiate a lower fee, one that aligns with what they believe is a fair valuation for the player. Their stance remains that while Hjulmand would be a valuable addition, the proposed cost is excessive.

Pressure Could Influence Sporting’s Position

Danish journalist Mads Glenn Wehlast, who has covered players from Denmark extensively, believes the situation may shift depending on the player’s position. As cited by Tuttojuve, he commented, “Is Hjulmand worth €80 million? It’s hard to say. But the club can say no right now. The situation could change if Hjulmand puts pressure on Sporting.”

This suggests that while Sporting are firm in their stance, there remains a possibility that the player himself could influence the club’s decision by expressing a desire to move. If that were to happen, it might open the door for Juventus to secure a deal at a more reasonable fee.

Hjulmand would undoubtedly be a strong addition to Juventus, but the club are expected to maintain a disciplined approach in negotiations. Paying over the odds is not considered a viable option, and any potential transfer will likely hinge on whether Sporting are prepared to compromise.