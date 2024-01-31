In the next few hours, Juventus is set to confirm the signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton on loan for the rest of the season.

This move comes as a surprise, especially since the Bianconeri had initially ruled out making any further signings in this transfer window. Following their draw against Empoli, Max Allegri’s men were expected to focus on the players already in their squad, but it seems they had a change of heart.

Alcaraz, considered one of the finest young talents in the English Championship, is expected to strengthen Juventus. However, the Bianconeri faced competition for his signature, as a journalist revealed that he was close to joining Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Eduardo Burgos told Tuttojuve:

“Juventus was one of the last teams to be interested in ‘Charly’. On Diario AS, yesterday morning, we talked about Nottingham Forest, basically, all that was missing to conclude the negotiation was the club’s offer.”

Adding: “Juve closed it in less than four hours. The only concern came from the Southampton management, who were not willing to let him go on loan. In the end, the purchase option for 45 million euros ended up convincing them.”

Juve FC says

As one of the top clubs in Europe, it was hard for Alcaraz to turn us down, and we understand that.

He will also be eager to impress when he completes his transfer and starts playing for us because he knows this is a huge chance he must make the most of.