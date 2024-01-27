Felipe Anderson has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent months as the Brazilian approaches the end of his contract with Lazio.

The attacker has been a standout performer for his team, and Lazio is eager to retain him in their squad. Despite offering him a new contract, Anderson has hesitated to commit to the deal.

However, it appears increasingly likely that he will leave, and Juventus is interested in acquiring him on a free transfer in the summer.

Max Allegri is keen to include him in his squad, and market insider Matteo Moretto has revealed the timeline of Juventus’ efforts to lure him to Turin.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus remains very attentive and is continuing to work on Felipe Anderson. His renewal is absolutely blocked. Juventus has been there since the end of November/beginning of December.

“The talks continue, from the beginning of February the Bianconeri will try to secure the Brazilian’s signature in view of June. I continue to convey optimism from this point of view.”

Anderson has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A for some time and has a lot of experience to offer to us.

However, we know he has other suitors and must work harder to win the race for his signature.