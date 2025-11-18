Luciano Spalletti is the latest manager tasked with restoring Juventus to the summit of Italian football, and he is working diligently to ensure he succeeds in that objective. The last three coaches appointed by the club have managed to secure only one Coppa Italia across four years, a return that falls considerably short of the standards expected in Turin. Spalletti has therefore arrived with both expectation and urgency surrounding him, and many observers believe he is capable of getting the best out of the current squad.

Spalletti’s Challenge and the Pressure to Deliver

The men in black and white have opted for a manager who has already demonstrated his ability to guide top teams to success, including lifting the Serie A title. His experience and understanding of Italian football make him a strong candidate to lead the club into a new phase. However, he is also under immediate pressure. If Juventus fail to finish inside the top four by the end of the season, Spalletti will not be granted the opportunity to lead the team for a full campaign. The club have grown increasingly impatient with managerial projects in recent years, often making swift decisions when results fall below expectations.

Despite this, Spalletti is widely regarded as someone who has the tactical intelligence and authority required to guide Juventus back towards stability. He must quickly identify the issues within the squad and address them effectively. That includes understanding the limitations of certain players while enhancing the strengths of others, a balance that has proven difficult for several of his predecessors. His ability to command respect, implement structure and build confidence will be essential if Juventus are to progress.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Insight from Riccardo Cucchi on Spalletti’s Approach

Riccardo Cucchi has offered his thoughts on the situation. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated, “I’m an admirer, he’s a great coach. It won’t be easy, but I think he has the authority that perhaps his predecessors lacked in the past. He’s someone who gets the players to follow him. Juventus have technical limitations, but they can allow Juve to get back on track. Seeing Koopmeiners play defense is an extraordinary move. He arrived in Turin after two excellent years in Bergamo, he has important defensive skills. Spalletti gave him this test, and it’s an important first sign of his recovery. The team needs to regain confidence and get results. And to do that, you can’t do without someone like Vlahovic, especially given the paucity of centre forwards in Serie A.”

As cited by the same source, Cucchi’s assessment highlights both the difficulties ahead and the promising signs already emerging. If Spalletti can maintain authority, improve cohesion and maximise the abilities of key players, Juventus may well find the stability they have been seeking in recent seasons.