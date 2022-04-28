Journalist reveals Juventus midfield target is eager to return to Serie A

Jorginho has been one of Italy’s finest players, and the Chelsea midfielder could return to Serie A sooner than we all expect.

The Euro 2020 winner has won almost every club competition with the Blues, and he has continued to play a key role in their success.

However, he has just one season left on his current deal, and the Champions League holders have been banned from renewing the contract of their players.

It seems he might leave the club, and Goal.com’s correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella, claims he wants to return to Serie A.

The journalist says via Tuttomercatoweb: “He has a very close relationship with Tuchel, but his contract expires in 2023. He and his entourage want return to Italy and Juventus seems to be the most popular team at the moment for a transfer.”

This revelation means Juventus could get their man if they push to make the transfer happen by the summer.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is one of the finest players we can sign, and our midfield is crying for a calming influence like he provides for Chelsea.

However, the Blues will not want to allow him to leave without a fight, which could mean we have to offer him better terms than them before we persuade him to return to Italy.