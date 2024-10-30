The thrilling 4-4 draw between Juventus and Inter Milan in the recent Derby d’Italia was an intense showcase of both teams’ strengths and weaknesses, but it also raised questions about their readiness to mount a credible title challenge this season. This high-scoring draw, which saw Inter nearly secure a victory at 4-2 before Juventus rallied in the final moments to equalize, left Juventus and Inter still behind league leaders Napoli. Both clubs have shown resilience, but the match highlighted vulnerabilities that could hinder their ability to consistently compete at the top.

While the comeback displayed Juve’s fighting spirit, journalist Franco Melli criticized the result as evidence that neither team is ready to claim the Scudetto this season. “For some time now I’ve had in my head that this is the championship of the poor, in the sense that from Inter-Juve I understood that this year neither Inter nor Juventus will win the championship,” he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. Melli also pointed out, “Napoli doesn’t play well but the satellite counts. Lazio, on the other hand, has nothing to envy anyone.” His comments suggest that while Napoli may not be playing flawless football, they are maximising their points potential, leaving Inter and Juve to resolve inconsistencies if they hope to challenge Napoli’s lead.

For Juventus, the draw provided valuable lessons. Their determination and late equaliser are certainly positives, but the defensive lapses that allowed Inter to get so close to victory highlight areas where Juventus must improve. According to Melli’s perspective, these defensive vulnerabilities could prove costly in a long campaign, particularly if they are to close the gap with Napoli and avoid setbacks against strong attacking teams like Inter.

The loss of Gleison Bremer has also not helped Juventus in the defence and if the Bianconeri are going to plug the leaks at the back they may have to venture into the transfer market in January.

As Juventus and Inter continue to vie for a position at the top, Napoli’s current form allows them some breathing room. Juventus will need to capitalise on any Napoli slip-ups and focus on addressing their defensive issues to stay competitive. Nonetheless, the match was a testament to the intensity of Serie A, a league where each top-tier clash can influence the title race in unexpected ways.