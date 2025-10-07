Juventus are experiencing difficulties across several competitions, and the men in black and white recognise that their team has room for improvement. Despite avoiding defeats in recent matches, Juve appear to have lost their winning touch, a situation that has raised concern among both supporters and analysts.

Juventus Struggling to Regain Winning Form

The team’s recent run of draws has highlighted a worrying pattern, reminiscent of the period under Thiago Motta when performances began to decline and results deteriorated, ultimately costing Motta his position. While that history looms large, the current Juventus side continues to stand firmly behind their manager and believes that he can guide them back to winning ways. However, this turnaround must come sooner rather than later, as fans’ patience is not limitless and expectations remain high for a club of Juventus’ stature.

Despite the lack of victories, there are signs of progress within the squad that suggest potential for improvement. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Journalist Guido Vaciago has highlighted one key area where Juventus have evolved. Calling for more time for the manager and a few changes to the squad, Vaciago remarked, “One thing that should be saved, for example, is the team’s more mature attitude compared to last year. This factor may be subtle, but it impacts the results: Juventus always stays in the game, even when a lack of balance causes them to struggle (see the matches against Inter and Borussia), and they have the ability to react, to fight until the last minute.”

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Calls for Support and Stability

Vaciago’s comments reflect a growing belief that stability and patience could be crucial for Juventus as they navigate this challenging phase. While the lack of wins is troubling, the team’s resilience and willingness to fight until the end of matches are positive indicators of their mental strength.

It has undeniably been a difficult start to the season, but Igor Tudor remains a capable manager who has previously steered the side through testing circumstances. His leadership and tactical understanding could prove decisive in restoring momentum. For now, both players and fans are urged to maintain faith, offering Tudor the support he needs to find a lasting solution to Juventus’ current struggles.