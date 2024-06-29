Juventus is aiming to enhance the overall quality of their squad this summer to become highly competitive for the upcoming season.

The Bianconeri have experienced three seasons of underwhelming performances, necessitating significant changes for the next term.

The club is working diligently to ensure manager Thiago Motta gets the players he wants this summer. One key area he is looking to strengthen is the midfield, which struggled last season.

Journalist Luca Marchetti has revealed that Juventus is committed to revitalising their midfield, seeking new additions to improve the team’s performance and provide a fresh look for the next season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve identified the weakness of last season in the midfield. Fagioli didn’t have it, Pogba he never had it. The season did not go well and the important problem to be solved in this market was found there. If you compare Juve’s midfield from last season with what Giuntoli and his staff have in mind, it is completely. different and revolutionized”.

Juve FC Says

Our midfield was a problem spot for us last season, so even if Max Allegri had remained on the job, we still had to address it.

Our current options will need help from better players to improve, and losing Adrien Rabiot will be a big blow.

However, we can replace the Frenchman, and we have several players on our shopping list who can thrive in Turin.