Thiago Motta will remain a key topic of discussion regarding Juventus between now and the end of the season, as his team continues to underperform in Turin.

The club has backed him by securing some of the best players available in the market, yet he has struggled to deliver the expected results. Juventus, as one of the biggest clubs in the world, demands a high level of performance, and Motta must improve if he wishes to retain his position.

With only a few matches remaining this season, his future will likely be determined by the team’s performances in these crucial fixtures. While the club may prefer to trust in his project, results must improve for him to justify their faith.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, there appears to be a disconnect between Motta and his squad, which could be contributing to their struggles.

As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated: “More than on the pitch, it is in the relationship that rumours have circulated of a rigid coach, who does not give explanations, a fundamentalist while the players want some more explanations. Fagioli himself did not receive much explanation for being left out and even though he trained well he never played.”

If these reports are accurate, it suggests a breakdown in communication that could have serious implications for the team’s cohesion and morale. A manager must not only implement effective tactics but also maintain strong relationships with his players to ensure they remain motivated and aligned with his vision.

Motta must demonstrate his ability to lead the team through this difficult period and secure results that will convince Juventus to retain him. If he fails to do so, the club may have little choice but to seek a replacement who can restore harmony within the squad and guide them to the success they expect.